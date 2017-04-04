Timber Improvement Services Sought for Ocala National Forest

OCALA, FL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, National Forests in Florida, issued a presolicitation notice on April 4 for timber stand improvement services on the Ocala National Forest, in Marion and Lake Counties, Florida.

The contractor who receives the contract must furnish all labor, equipment, supplies, tools, materials, transportation, and supervision necessary to perform the timber stand improvement services in accordance with the specifications and maps.

The USDA will issue the contract to the contractor whose proposal offers the best value to the government, with the USDA basing its determination on price, past performance, and experience. The USDA also plans to issue the contract to a certified small business concern.

The USDA intends to release the full solicitation and related documents at http://fbo.gov/ on or about April 18, 2017.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

