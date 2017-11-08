Timbercreek Financial Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results and Increase to its Monthly Dividend

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 08, 2017) - Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the "Company") announced today its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2017 ("Q3 2017" and "YTD 2017", respectively). In addition, the Company announced that its monthly dividend would increase from $0.057 to $0.0575, for shareholders of record as of November 30, 2017, payable December 15, 2017.

In the third quarter, we continued to generate solid financial results based on the underlying performance of the investment portfolio and the execution of our strategy to be the leading choice among non-bank lenders," said Cameron Goodnough, President of Timbercreek Financial. "We generated record quarterly income from operations and distributable income while steadily growing the book value of the Company. The overall market conditions remain positive and we continue to review a significant pipeline of high-quality opportunities to put our shareholders' capital to work."

Andrew Jones, CEO of Timbercreek Financial, added: "Our third quarter metrics reflect the continued solid performance of the investments and the low-risk/defensive positioning of the portfolio, in particular our heavy weightings to first mortgages on income-producing properties. While our weighted average interest rate on mortgage investments was down modestly as we continue to roll off older, higher-risk loans into lower-risk mortgages, with recent rate increases in Canada we are generally experiencing a positive upward trend on the average interest rate we generate on new investments."

Third Quarter Highlights (versus Q3 2016)

Net interest income was $23.5 million, up from $19.1 million (Q2 2017 - $21.4 million)

Net income and comprehensive income was $13.2 million, up from $12.4 million (Q2 2017 - $13.1 million)

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.18 compared to $0.17 (Q2 2017 - $0.18)

Weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments was 7.0% compared to 7.5% (Q2 2017 - 7.2%), which reflects management's repositioning of the portfolio into lower-risk and more liquid mortgages

Weighted average lender fees on all investments were 1.6%, compared to 1.0% (Q2 2017 - 0.9%)

Distributable income per share remained stable at $0.19 (Q2 2017 - $0.19)

Payout ratio on distributable income was 89.8% compared to 91.6% (Q2 2017 - 89.9%)

September 30, 2017 - Investment Portfolio Highlights

Net mortgage investments decreased by 1.5% to $1,082.2 million (June 30, 2017 - $1,107.2 million*) due to $93.8 million in advances offset by $118.2 million in repayments as well as a negative foreign currency translation of mortgage investments of $0.6 million

Net other investments decreased to $49.9 million (June 30, 2017 - $55.5 million*) due to $5.8 million in repayments, $0.8 million funding of other investments, reduction in marketable securities of $0.4 million and negative foreign currency translation of $0.2 million

The Company completed a joint acquisition resulting in a 20.46% interest in a $201.7 million portfolio that is comprised of 14 properties totaling 1,079 units located in Saskatoon and Regina, Saskatchewan for total consideration of $41.3 million.

Net mortgage investments secured by cash-flowing properties represented 85.9% of the portfolio (June 30, 2017 - 90.4%), highlighted by 47.3% secured by rental apartments

First mortgages, which are lower risk, increased to 92.7% of the portfolio (June 30, 2017 - 91.9%)

Weighted average loan-to-value remained stable at 65.6% (June 30, 2017 - 65.6%)

Weighted average remaining term to maturity decreased to 1.2 years (June 30, 2017 - 1.3 years)

The portfolio continues to be well diversified across Canada's largest provinces: Ontario (54.9%), Quebec (15.0%), British Columbia (12.7%), and Alberta (10.9%)

*Amended to reflect reclassification of an investment from other investments to net mortgage investments. Previously reported amounts for net mortgage investments and net other investments were $1,098.1 million and $64.6 million, respectively.

Operating Results Highlights

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Year ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 2016 Net interest income $ 23,547 $ 19,119 $ 65,761 $ 40,839 $ 61,422 Net rental income $ 94 $ - $ 94 $ - $ - Income from operations $ 19,832 $ 16,424 $ 55,733 $ 33,291 $ 51,231 Total net income and comprehensive income $ 13,248 $ 12,403 $ 39,329 $ 32,922 $ 45,999 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.80 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.63 $ 0.80 Adjusted total net income and comprehensive income $ 13,248 $ 12,403 $ 39,329 $ 26,779 $ 39,940 Adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.17 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.70 Dividends to shareholders $ 12,677 $ 12,677 $ 37,967 $ 27,265 $ 39,893 Dividends per common share $ 0.171 $ 0.171 $ 0.513 $ 0.531 $ 0.702 Payout ratio on earnings per share 95.7% 103.3% 96.5% 83.1% 86.7% Distributable income $ 14,091 $ 13,838 $ 41,585 $ 28,730 $ 42,636 Distributable income per share $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.74 Payout ratio on distributable income 89.8% 91.6% 91.1% 94.9% 93.5%

Non-IFRS Measures

