Timbercreek Financial Appoints President

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Timbercreek Financial (the "Company") (TSX: TF) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Cameron Goodnough as President of the Company. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Goodnough was serving as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development for the Company. In addition to his existing responsibilities, Mr. Goodnough will be focused on enhancing the Company's relationship with the investment and analyst community. As CEO, Timbercreek Financial, Andrew Jones will continue to focus on managing client relationships, and as a member of the Investment Committee, will continue to be responsible for asset selection and risk management, together with the other committee members.

"On behalf of our fellow Board members, I am pleased to welcome Cameron into the position of President," stated Blair Tamblyn, Chairman of the Board. "As Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development, Cameron has quickly become an integral team member in supporting the continued growth and success of the Company. One of our key strategic objectives is to increase market awareness of our investment strategy and value proposition. Cam's experience makes him an ideal candidate for this role and we look forward to his ongoing leadership in this new position."

Mr. Goodnough is also Managing Director, Corporate Development for Timbercreek Asset Management; an asset management company that is responsible for originating and placing commercial real estate mortgage and loan investments for Timbercreek Financial. Upon joining Timbercreek in November 2016, Mr. Goodnough brought with him significant experience in capital markets and investment banking, with 17 years at firms such as CIBC Wood Gundy, Merrill Lynch Canada, RBC Capital Markets and as Managing Director with the Financial Institutions Group at TD Securities.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to qualified real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.