Timbercreek Financial Declares April 2017 Dividend and Will Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 4, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.057 per common share ("Common Share") of the Company to be paid on May 15, 2017 to holders of Common Shares of record on April 28, 2017.

The Company also offers a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan"), which is eligible to holders of Common Shares and provides a convenient means to purchase additional Common Shares by reinvesting cash dividends at a potential discount and without having to pay commissions, service charges or brokerage fees.

Pursuant to the Plan and at the discretion of Timbercreek Asset Management Inc., the Manager, Common Shares will be acquired in the open market at prevailing prices or issued from treasury at 98 percent of the average market price for the five-trading day period ending on the third business day immediately prior to the dividend payment date.

Common Shares acquired under the Plan will be automatically enrolled in the Plan. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, financial institution or other nominee must enroll for distribution reinvestment through their nominee holder.

The full text of the Plan can be obtained on the Company's website.

First Quarter Financial Results

The Company will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2017. A live conference call to review the financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Friday, May 5, 2017 which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. A quarterly investor presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour before the call. Please visit www.timbercreekfinancial.com -- Investor Relations -- Webcasts & Presentations.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.