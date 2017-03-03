Timbercreek Financial Refiles 2016 Year-End Management's Discussion and Analysis to Correct Minor Discrepancies

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) -

Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) ("Timbercreek Financial" or the "Company") filed its 2016 Year-End Management's Discussion Analysis (the "MD&A") on February 28, 2017. Subsequent to the filing and release of the MD&A, Timbercreek Financial noted certain typographical errors in the MD&A. The figures in relation to "Average net mortgage investment portfolio" for the three months ended December 31, 2016 ($701,659) and for the year ended December 31, 2016 ($1,016,152) have been updated from the September 30, 2016 numbers ($655,170 and $955,974, respectively). A corrected version of the MD&A has been re-filed on SEDAR today.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to qualified real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

