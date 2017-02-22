Timbercreek Financial to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Financial Results on February 28, 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Timbercreek Financial (the "Company") (TSX: TF) announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

A live conference call to review the financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, which will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. A quarterly investor presentation to accompany management's comments during the conference call will be available an hour before the call.

Please visit www.timbercreekfinancial.com -- Investor Relations -- Webcasts & Presentations.

Conference Call Details:

Speakers: Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer and Craig Geier, Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Dial-in-number(s): 1-(855) 223-7310

Event Conference ID: 54317821

The playback of the conference call will be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while targeting strong risk-adjusted returns for investors.