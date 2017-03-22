Timbercreek Global Real Estate Fund Announces First Quarter Distribution for 2017

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Timbercreek Global Real Estate Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: TGF.UN) is pleased to announce it has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.210 per class A unit of the Fund ("Class A Units") and $0.210 per class B unit of the Fund ("Class B Units") to be paid on April 14, 2017 to holders of class A units and class B units of record on March 31, 2017.

As of March 22, 2017, there were 5,484,570 Class A Units and 950,103 Class B Units outstanding.

About the Fund

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of premier global real estate asset securities including common equity, preferred shares and debt of both private and public real estate investment trusts and real estate companies. The Fund's objective is to preserve capital while generating attractive, stable and secure cash flows that permit paying quarterly cash distributions to Unitholders.

For more information on the Fund and Timbercreek Asset Management, please visit our website at www.timbercreek.com.

