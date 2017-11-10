Timbercreek Global Real Estate Income Fund Refiles June 30, 2017 Interim Management Report of Fund Performance to Correct Errors in Expense Ratio Disclosure

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 10, 2017) -

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. ("Timbercreek") filed the Interim Management Report of Fund Performance for the six months ended June 30, 2017 for Timbercreek Global Real Estate Income Fund (the "Fund") on August 28, 2017 (the "Interim MRFP"). Subsequent to the filing and release of the Interim MRFP, Timbercreek noted that the management expense ratio, management expense ratio before waivers or absorptions and the trade expense ratio disclosed in the Interim MRFP for each of the Class A, Class F, Class M, Class S and Class T units of the Fund were not annualized as described. The management expense ratio, management expense ratio before waivers or absorptions and the trade expense ratio disclosed in the Interim MRFP have been revised as described below. A corrected version of the Interim MRFP has been re-filed on SEDAR today.

Class A units Class F units Class M units Class S units Class T units Management expense ratio 2.58% (from 1.43%) 1.44% (from 0.87%) 1.44% (from 0.87%) 1.01% (from 0.66%) 0.30% (from 0.31%) Management expense ratio before waivers or absorptions 4.24% (from 2.24%) 2.22% (from 1.25%) 2.08% (from 1.19%) 1.88% (from 1.09%) 0.56% (from 0.44%) Trade expense ratio 0.32% (from 0.16%) 0.32% (from 0.16%) 0.32% (from 0.16%) 0.32% (from 0.16%) 0.32% (from 0.16%)

About the Fund

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying real estate securities in developed markets around the world. The Fund invests in the common equity, preferred equity and debt securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate investment issuers. The Fund's objectives are to provide unitholders with monthly distributions and to preserve capital while providing the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

