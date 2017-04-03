Timberline Completes Talapoosa Option Payment

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSX VENTURE:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced today that on March 31, 2017 it paid the US$1 million cash payment to American Gold Capital US Inc. ("AGC"), a subsidiary of Gunpoint Exploration Ltd., in satisfaction of the cash option payment for its Talapoosa gold project in Lyon County, Nevada. The Company will also issue one million shares of the Company's common stock to AGC pending approval by the TSX-V. The cash and stock payments are made pursuant to the terms of the amended option agreement which permits the Company to acquire 100% of the Talapoosa gold project (the "Amended Option Agreement").

The original Option Agreement was amended in October, 2016 to extend the option exercise period until March 31, 2019, thereby allowing exploration and development related expenditures which are expected to further develop the Talapoosa gold project by increasing the gold resource and advancing the project to the feasibility stage.

Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Osterberg, commented, "We consider the completion of the initial option payment obligation to be an important and significant milestone in our efforts to further advance the Talapoosa gold project while testing the open extent of the resource and related initiatives to move to feasibility. With the strong investor demand for our previously announced non-brokered private placement (recently expanded to US$2.0 million), we are excited to advance the project forward during the 2017 field season. We appreciate the continued support of Gunpoint Exploration and American Gold Capital as significant and supportive shareholders of Timberline as we continue to advance Talapoosa."

The Talapoosa resource consists of 1,012,802 ounces (oz) of gold and 13,649,358 oz of silver in the Measured & Indicated Resources ("M&I") categories, with an additional 233,532 oz of gold and 2,172,766 oz of silver in the Inferred Resource category as detailed below:



Tons Au

(oz/ton) Ag

(oz/ton)

Tonnes Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Au

(oz) Ag

(oz) Total Measured 17,170,870 0.036 0.494 15,577,070 1.23 16.95 618,468 8,489,086 Total Indicated 14,093,600 0.028 0.366 12,785,400 0.96 12.55 394,334 5,160,273 Total M&I 31,264,470 0.032 0.437 28,362,470 1.11 14.97 1,012,802 13,649,358 Total Inferred 11,198,000 0.021 0.194 10,158,000 0.72 6.65 233,532 2,172,766 Note: resources estimated using a gold cut-off = 0.013 oz/ton (0.45 g/t)

*See "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Talapoosa Project, Nevada", WSP Canada Inc., Effective March 24, 2015, Filed on SEDAR April 1, 2015

A positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was completed on the Talapoosa project and released on April 27, 2015 by WSP Canada which envisioned the project as an open-pit, gold heap leach operation (See "Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Talapoosa Project, Nevada," effective April 27, 2015). The results of the PEA, using the base case price assumption of US$1,150/oz gold and US$16/oz silver, confirmed Talapoosa's economic potential, including:

Estimated average annual production of 55,000 oz of gold and 679,000 oz of silver for 11 years

Life of mine all-in sustaining costs of $599/oz gold (net of silver by-product at $16/oz silver price)

Estimated US$209 million after-tax net cash flow

After-tax NPV 5% of $136 million and 39% IRR at $1,150/oz gold price and $16/oz silver price

of $136 million and 39% IRR at $1,150/oz gold price and $16/oz silver price Low initial capital requirement of $51 million.

Timberline's current focus will be on finalizing the on-going metallurgical studies and preparations for initial drill testing of the resource expansion target areas at Talapoosa and exploration on the adjacent Appaloosa zone (see Press Releases dated December 7, 2016, and January 31, 2017).

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in Nevada, including its Talapoosa project in Lyon County where the Company has completed and disclosed a positive preliminary economic assessment. Timberline also controls the 23 square-mile Eureka project lying on the Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Exploration potential occurs within three separate structural-stratigraphic trends defined by distinct geochemical gold anomalies. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property in northern Nevada, known to be one of the state's highest grade, former producers.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

