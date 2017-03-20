Timberline Resources Grants Stock Options

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSX VENTURE:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it has engaged O&M Partners, LLC ("Otis & Mandy") to provide certain Investor Relations services for an initial 3-month term, which may continue on mutual agreement.

In connection with the aforementioned engagement, the Company announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has approved a grant of 250,000 stock options pursuant to its 2015 Stock and Incentive Plan to Otis & Mandy. The options are exerciseable for a period of three years at an exercise price of US$0.33 and will vest as to 25% on the date of grant and 25% every three months thereafter.

