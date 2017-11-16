Time Magazine Names eSight 3 as One of the Best Inventions of 2017

eSight is the only clinically validated device in existence that enables the legally blind to actually see, be mobile, work, study and engage in virtually all Activities of Daily Living

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - eSight, the developer of breakthrough electronic glasses that let the legally blind actually see, is proud to have been named by Time magazine as one of the "Best Inventions of 2017." Time's annual compilation seeks out world-leading and cutting-edge technologies that are making the world "better, smarter and -- in some cases -- a lot more fun."

As an organization, eSight fundamentally believes that Everyone Deserves To See. To realize this mission, eSight has created a revolutionary device that could enable hundreds of millions of individuals across the world who live with legal blindness and low vision to actually see, be mobile and independently engage in virtually all Activities of Daily Living (ADLs).

With eSight, those living with legal blindness or low vision have been able to experience moments they only ever dreamed about before -- moments such as parents seeing their newborn's face for the very first time, job-seekers starting or returning to work, students participating fully in their academic experiences, blinded veterans being able to see the flag that they served under, and many more (see: eSightEyewear.com/moments). These videos and stories are sure to leave viewers with a tear in their eye or a lump in their throat. eSight literally changes the lives of those living with legal blindness, and allows them to see and do, first-hand, virtually all that they have always wanted.

Dr. Brian Mech, eSight's President and CEO said: "For eSight to receive this recognition from Time is a wonderful affirmation of the breakthrough work we do on a daily basis to Make Blindness History. I have dedicated my entire career to engineering sight-enabling technologies, so I can say with some authority that eSight's world-class lab is the largest and most advanced, anywhere in the world, that specializes exclusively in developing clinically-validated medical devices that allow the legally blind to actually see and be independently mobile."

Nick Flores, a legally blind Student and wearer of eSight, said: "As a radio, television and film student, eSight has been a true game-changer for me. For the first time in my life, I can actually see what's on the projector and whiteboard at the front of class, and I can now appreciate something as simple as reading the book on the desk in front of me. This technology has completely levelled the playing field for me. With eSight, I'm now the student with the best sight in class, and I can't express how great of an impact this technology has had on both my educational and personal life."

Scott Reese, a legally blind Working Professional and wearer of eSight, said: "Words cannot express how much I love this technology, and how much it has changed my personal, and professional life. I can fully see the detailed expressions on my coworkers' faces. I can navigate my office with complete independence, and use my computer, applications and smartphone with ease. eSight does so much more than just enhance my vision; it gives me unprecedented mobility in my job, and in virtually all facets of my everyday life."

Jeff Fenton, Director of Outreach and Communications at eSight, said: "We are so overwhelmed by the unbelievable expressions of interest, from groups and individuals spanning all walks of life, to help the legally blind get eSight and actually see. We have had organizations ask us how they can help their legally blind employees get eSight in order to eradicate blindness in their workplace. We have had schools come together to raise money for legally blind students so that they can get eSight. Insurance companies, charitable organizations and progressive governments are reaching out to us to see how they might be able to help the legally blind. And we are grateful that members of society recognize both the social and economic justice of providing eSight to the legally blind."

About eSight:

eSight was founded for the sole purpose of allowing the visually impaired to see. eSight is an ISO-9001:2015 certified manufacturer, with offices and representatives across the globe. A unique patented assistive device, eSight enables people with vision loss to actually see and independently carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living. eSight can help a worldwide population of several hundred million people living with a wide variety of conditions that result in vision loss. eSight is registered with the FDA, EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada.