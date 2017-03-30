Time to Tee Off in the Pocono Mountains

POCONO MOUNTAINS, PA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - After the largest snowstorm of the season decorated the Pocono Mountains with a little over two feet of snow in mid-March, golf courses in the region are now beginning to open for the spring season. The following Pocono Mountains courses have announced their weather-dependent opening dates:

Hideaway Hills Golf Club: Now Open

Mount Airy Golf Club: Now Open

Jack Frost National Golf Club: March 31

Split Rock Golf Club: March 31

Skytop Lodge Golf Course: April 1

Buck Hill Golf Club: April 7

Country Club of the Poconos Municipal Golf Course: April 7

The Country Club at Woodloch Springs: April 7

Fernwood Resort Golf Course: April 7

Great Bear Golf Club: April 7

Pocono Manor Resort & Spa Golf Course: April 7

The Shawnee Country Club: April 7

The scenic views, warmer temperatures, and special packages in the Pocono Mountains will welcome golfers to hit the green and take advantage of the different golf packages, discounts, and even tournaments.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) will hold its 31st Annual Hospitality Scholarship Golf Tournament at Jack Frost National on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Proceeds from the tournament go towards The PMVB Hospitality Scholarship Fund, assisting in educating students who are interested in getting into tourism and hospitality careers -- the region's largest employment industry.

Golf packages, some including overnight stays, are available at a variety of courses and resorts. For a detailed and planned golf getaway, visitors can customize their own package. The Pocono Mountains Golf-A-Round Card is now available for purchase, featuring eight courses and offering golfers incredible savings. More information about golf in the Pocono Mountains can be found at PoconosGolf.com.

About the Pocono Mountains

With 2,400 square miles encompassing Pennsylvania's Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, the Pocono Mountains region is home to rolling mountain terrain, breathtakingly beautiful waterfalls, thriving woodlands and 170 miles of winding rivers. Winters offer guests the opportunity to ski, snowboard, snow tube and even snowshoe their way through snowy wonderlands encompassing over 163 ski trails, while summers also cater to the active traveller allowing exploration of 261 miles of hiking and biking trails, over 30 golf courses, whitewater rafting, boating, fishing and open access to nine state and two national parks.

Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at http://www.poconomountains.com/ or by phone at 800-POCONOS (800-762-6667). Follow @PoconoTourismPR on Twitter to stay current with up-to-date information. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit, membership organization. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne in northeastern Pennsylvania.