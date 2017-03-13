TimefireVR Announces Agreement to Implement Solid State Network's DIRECT 5 as its Preferred Content Delivery Suite in Alpha

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - TimefireVR Inc. ( OTCQB : TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced an agreement with Solid State Networks of Phoenix, Arizona to implement DIRECT 5 for Release Automation to accelerate last-mile deployment of Hypatia in Alpha.

Mr. Jeffrey Rassás, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "TimefireVR is scheduled to release its first major VR product titled Hypatia. Solid State's deep expertise in content delivery has impressed us along with their breadth of knowledge and successes in working with top AAA and independent studios. Distribution and bandwidth is of major importance to our successful roll-out. We require a solution that is cost effective while offering our customers the best possible download and install experience. Working with the Founder of Solid State and his amazing team affords us an elegant release automation solution and has saved us countless development hours and capital."

"We are excited to be working with the TimefireVR team to accelerate their deployment pipeline as they prepare for Alpha launch of Hypatia," said Rick Buonincontri, Founder and CEO of Solid State Networks. "Fast, automated deployment means the development team can quickly iterate on bringing new experiences within Hypatia to life without overwhelming their operations team or burdening alpha users."

Mr. John Wise, Founder and President of TimefireVR, added, "Working in a developing industry such as VR where implementation by the consumer can already be a daunting task. Everything we can do to ease that transition is a requirement in our offering. DIRECT 5 gives us the management and delivery tools built on Solid State's previous experience of delivering software for Adobe and Microsoft in addition to years of game distribution where speed and ease of access have been a driving passion of Rick and his company. Not only does Solid State offer great partners in their agreements with Amazon's AWS and Akamai's cloud services, but they complement our future by allowing DIRECT 5 to work with Valve's Steam Network where we will also be distributing our title."

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities. Based on architectural influences ranging from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Wuzhen, China, Sana, Yemen and the remote village of Tiebele in Burkino Faso, TimefireVR's platform will provide a rich, multi-cultural, creative and participative world where the reward is immersed in experiential learning and global friendships. Hypatia has launched in Alpha with expectations of becoming a VR destination leader. A trailer can be seen at www.timefirevr.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

