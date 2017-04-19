TimefireVR Appoints Joe Abrams, Co-Founder of The Software Toolworks and Parent Company of MySpace, as Strategic Consultant and to Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - TimefireVR Inc. (OTCQB: TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced Joe Abrams has been appointed as strategic consultant and to the Company's Board of Advisors. Mr. Abrams was a Co-Founder of The Software Toolworks, a publicly held developer, publisher, and distributor of educational and entertainment software, which was sold to Pearson, Plc. for $462 million in April 1994. Mr. Abrams also Co-Founded Intermix Media, the parent company of MySpace, which was sold to News Corp. in September 2005 for $580 million.

Jeffrey Rassas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TimefireVR, commented, "At this critical inflection point in our Company's history, it is imperative that we surround ourselves with top talent who have experience in technology and successful previous business endeavours. Having helped to build and sell technology companies for over $1 billion, Joe brings to the team a network and strategic guidance that will continue allowing us to accelerate our business plan forward and build shareholder value."

Mr. Joe Abrams continued, "I liken the virtual reality space to the personal computer software space in the 80's and social media in the late 90's and 2000's. Sometimes leading edge technologies are hard to comprehend before it becomes imbedded in our every day lives. TimefireVR's platform uniquely integrated social interaction and learning with exploration for hours that is unlike anything I have seen in the virtual reality space. I look forward to sharing my experiences and business acumen with John, Jeffrey and the entire TimefireVR team."

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities. Based on architectural influences ranging from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Wuzhen, China, Sana, Yemen and the remote village of Tiebele in Burkino Faso, TimefireVR's platform will provide a rich, multi-cultural, creative and participative world where the reward is immersed in experiential learning and global friendships. Hypatia has launched in Alpha with expectations of becoming a VR destination leader. A trailer can be seen at www.timefirevr.com.

