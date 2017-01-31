TimefireVR to be Awarded Best Social Experience During the Cinequest Film & Virtual Reality Festival

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - TimefireVR Inc. ( OTCQB : TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced being awarded Best Social Experience by Cinequest for Hypatia, TimefireVR's virtual city promoting social interaction, commerce, cultural immersion, entertainment and education. The Company will receive their award and participate as a featured audience experience during the Cinequest Film & Virtual Reality Festival taking place on February 28th through March 12th in Silicon Valley.

"It is an honor to be recognized by an established and well respected film festival such as Cinequest," stated John Wise, Founder and President of TimefireVR. "TimefireVR and Cinequest share in the same vision of virtual reality, its impact on film and our everyday lives. TimefireVR is at the forefront of that movement with a focus on social interaction, entertainment and experiential learning. We look forward to participating at this year's festival and invite everyone to experience Hypatia live."

Halfdan Hussey, CEO and Co-Founder of Cinequest, "Cinequest has been known as the leader in not only showcasing, but implementing the technologies that revolutionize filmmaking, delivery and distribution. Today, we are looking to play a major role in virtual reality as well as continuing our work with film. Virtual reality is an important new space and new way in which filmed communication can impact our lives. We are thrilled that TimefireVR will participate in our inaugural virtual reality portion of our festival and congratulate their team on winning Best Social Experience."

Cinequest has been voted #1 film festival by USA Today readers and is a global leader in showcasing technology that revolutionizes media. Cinequest has invited TimefireVR to participate in its inaugural Cinequest Virtual Reality event. As part of the closing night festivities, TimefireVR will be awarded Best Social Experience on Sunday, March 12th at 6pm PT. Participants in the festival will have the opportunity to view 360 demonstrations of Hypatia and experience this virtual world first hand with equipment prepared on-site.

About Cinequest

A vanguard organization set in the Silicon Valley, Cinequest's uniqueness and impact result from being ahead of the curve in the powerful integration of creativity and technology. Cinequest fuses the world of the filmed arts with that of Silicon Valley's innovation to empower youth, artists, and innovators to create and connect -- driving transformations and a better tomorrow. Cinequest does this through Cinequest Film & VR Festival, Picture The Possibilities (PTP), and its sister company Cinequest Mavericks Studio. (Voted Best Film Festival by USA Today Readers.)

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc., is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, an online truly social destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities. Based on architectural influences ranging from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Wuzhen, China, Sana, Yemen and the remote village of Tiebele in Burkino Faso, TimefireVR's platform will provide a rich, multi-cultural, creative and participative world where the reward is immersed in experiential learning and global friendships. Hypatia will have a limited alpha release in early 2017 with expectations of becoming a VR destination leader. A trailer can be seen at www.timefirevr.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, the public's and future investors' reaction to and acceptance of virtual reality, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.