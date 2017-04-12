TimefireVR Hires Chief Pedagogical Officer to Focus on Education and Learning Applications within Virtual Reality Platform Hypatia

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - TimefireVR Inc. ( OTCQB : TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced the hiring of Dr. Mina Johnson-Glenberg as its Chief Pedagogical Officer to oversee all education and learning applications within the Company's virtual reality platform, Hypatia

Mr. John Wise, Founder and President of TimefireVR, commented, "We are pleased to have Mina join the TimefireVR team. She uniquely embodies an expertise in the field of education, virtual reality, mixed reality and online gaming. In Hypatia our users experience a realistic immersion, social interaction and compelling narrative with deep learning narrative. Our education modules will be experiential and collaborative supporting multiple points of view. When Hypatia launches it will honor our commitment for education to be seamlessly meshed into the many hours of original content. Mina is ideally suited to lead this effort."

Dr. Johnson-Glenberg has published extensively on learning in 3D VR and Mixed Reality environments. She focuses on teaching middle and high school students STEM (science technology, engineering, and math) and health education. One of her specialties is embodied cognition, and using gesture and physical movements during learning.

Dr. Johnson-Glenberg stated, "It is exciting to work with TimeFireVR. Our first rollout uses the HTC VIVE, which has wireless hand controllers allowing for tremendous freedom. Now players can spin a controller over their heads like a virtual lasso. As they make that embodied action we can teach them the equation for centripetal force. We are creating immersive, virtual games and using computers for what they do best. Make the unseen seen. That means, for the microscopic, players learn what happens when they remove an electron; for the macroscopic, players learn what happens when they nudge a pesky asteroid out of orbit."

Dr. Johnson-Glenberg has worked as a cognitive psychologist and research scientist at Arizona State University, and recently returned from an associate professorship at Radboud University in the Netherlands, so she brings different cultural experiences to the team. A recently published peer-reviewed article on physics education in mixed reality environments can be found here (http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fpsyg.2016.01819/full). She has served as President of embodied-games.com, and has been a Principal Investigator overseeing over $8 million in funding over the course of her career.

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities. Based on architectural influences ranging from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Wuzhen, China, Sana, Yemen and the remote village of Tiebele in Burkino Faso, TimefireVR's platform will provide a rich, multi-cultural, creative and participative world where the reward is immersed in experiential learning and global friendships. Hypatia has launched in Alpha with expectations of becoming a VR destination leader. A trailer can be seen at www.timefirevr.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's need for capital, the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.