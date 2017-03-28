TimefireVR to Exhibit at the 2017 Silicon Valley Virtual Reality Expo, March 29-31

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - TimefireVR Inc. ( OTCQB : TFVR) (the "Company"), a software development company focused on virtual reality content, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at the 2017 Silicon Valley Virtual Reality (SVVR) Expo on March 29-31 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. During the expo, the Company will be registering users for alpha launch of its virtual reality platform, Hypatia. For those unable to attend, please apply to be an alpha tester at the Company website.

Now in its fourth year, the SVVR Expo brings together the highest quality of VR developers, industry professionals, investors and engineers for networking and broad industry participation. Each year more VR companies exhibit at the annual SVVR conference and expo than any other VR event in the world. Today SVVR is the largest expo floor in VR.

Mr. Jeffrey Rassás, Co-Founder and CEO of TimefireVR, stated, "We are excited to be part of such a major industry event, participating alongside leaders in the space such as Oculus and HTC as well as professional investors and strategic partners. The timing is particularly ideal as we enter Hypatia's alpha launch, which we are currently receiving applications for. During the expo we look forward to revealing our content, which promotes social interaction, exploration and learning."

SVVR (Silicon Valley Virtual Reality) is a community-focused industry organization dedicated to advancing a healthy, diverse virtual reality ecosystem by empowering and connecting developers, content creators, creatives, entrepreneurs and investors. Attendees include entrepreneurs & investors exploring virtual worlds, enterprise VR, out of home VR, health & wellness, medical &fitness, therapeutic, social VR, and others passionate about the future of virtual reality. Learn more about Monthly Meetups, memberships, and other events at SVVR.COM.

About TimefireVR Inc.

TimefireVR Inc. is an Arizona based Technology Company established mid-2014 to develop virtual reality content, tools, and services. Their first product is a massive and collaborative open world titled Hypatia, a truly social online destination featuring commerce, entertainment, and a safe and welcoming environment to explore educational opportunities. Based on architectural influences ranging from Amsterdam and Barcelona to Wuzhen, China, Sana, Yemen and the remote village of Tiebele in Burkino Faso, TimefireVR's platform will provide a rich, multi-cultural, creative and participative world where the reward is immersed in experiential learning and global friendships. Hypatia has launched in Alpha with expectations of becoming a VR destination leader. A trailer can be seen at www.timefirevr.com.

Follow TimefireVR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding development of TimefireVR's products and our anticipated launch timing for Hypatia. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the Company's need for capital, the future condition of the capital markets in general and the market for microcap securities, and software bugs that could delay TimefireVR's successful development of its Virtual Reality platform. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.