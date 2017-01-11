A Timeless Romance in Each Gift of Honolulu Cookie Company's 2017 Valentine's Collection

Pineapple and heart-shaped cookies in vintage-inspired packaging convey a message of love

HONOLULU, HI--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Honolulu Cookie Company's 2017 Valentine's Collection takes the timeless message of love and wraps it in vintage-inspired packaging. This year's Valentine's Collection features both pineapple and heart-shaped premium shortbread cookies in a variety of favorite flavors like the butter macadamia, chocolate dipped macadamia, Kona coffee and much more. The Valentine's Collection will be available in stores and online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11, while supplies last.

This year's collection was created to inspire a sense of timeless romance. The colors and designs denote the story of a couple from the moment they meet, to their golden anniversary. Customers and fans will be invited to share their stories of love through social media using the hashtag #ForeverAloha.

The 2017 Valentine's Collection introduces four new items in a romantic pink hue. The Vintage Window Boxes are available in Small and Large, each with heart-shaped cookies that can be seen through the boxes' heart-shaped windows. This year's Vintage Heart Tin uses the retailer's signature heart design to create another collectable treasure and the Vintage Gift Box Medium offers a wealth of cookies in an octagonal box; both featuring the Honolulu Cookie Company's signature pineapple cookie shape.

Discover the full 2017 Valentine's Collection and select the perfect gift for that special someone when it becomes available in all Honolulu Cookie Company stores and online on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

