TimeTrade Announces $6.3M in Series E Funding

Leader in appointment-driven personalization will use funds to extend its platform with new artificial intelligence capabilities to accelerate growth

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - TimeTrade, the leading provider of appointment-driven personalization, today announced that it recently closed $6.3 million in Series E funding.

The round, the largest in the company's history, was led by new investor Origami Capital Partners and included participation from Ascent Venture Partners and the company's other existing investors. TimeTrade will use the funds to extend its industry-leading platform with new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to bring the business benefits of its Customer Engagement Cloud to more enterprise customers.

TimeTrade also announced that Origami Vice President Julie Klaff has joined the company's board of directors.

"This is another major milestone for TimeTrade, and it affirms our position as the clear industry leader," said Gary Ambrosino, TimeTrade CEO. "The investment will help fuel our innovation engine, including continued expansion of our product portfolio and introduction of new artificial intelligence technologies, that will let more businesses deliver 'We've been expecting you' service to their customers in exciting new ways."

Other recent TimeTrade accomplishments include:

Launching TimeTrade Scheduler on the Salesforce AppExchange, which lets TimeTrade customers book and receive meetings from within Salesforce to generate more qualified leads, hold more conversations and close deals faster

Retail customers used the company's Customer Engagement Cloud to schedule 50 million appointments with prospects and customers in 2016, reflecting another record-setting year of robust growth in the use of TimeTrade by top retail brands

Publishing the latest version of the company's annual State of Retail consumer survey report, which showed that U.S. retail stores left about $150 billion in potential revenue on the table in 2016 by failing to offer shoppers the personalized shopping experiences they want

"Origami Capital Partners is proud to lead this round of funding for TimeTrade and join the board of directors," said Klaff. "We see great value in the company's SaaS solution that helps banks, retailers, B2B sales organizations and many other businesses achieve their goals by delivering highly personalized service to their customers. I look forward to working closely with the company to achieve -- and exceed -- its growth objectives."

About Origami Capital Partners

Origami Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, has invested more than $700 million since its inception. In 2016, the firm closed Origami Opportunities Fund III, its third investment vehicle, with capital commitments of approximately $371 million. The Fund received commitments from a number of top-tier investors, including endowments, foundations, consultants, pensions, and family offices.

About Ascent Venture Partners

Ascent Venture Partners is dedicated to investing in innovation for the enterprise. In backing more than 100 early-stage, emerging technology companies since 1985, Ascent has remained committed to its mission of partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs striving to build innovative market leaders. Ascent's investments have yielded powerful results generating more than $10 billion in enterprise value, which speaks to the firm's deep knowledge, experience, commitment, and networks. The Ascent investment team manages six venture funds with total commitments of more than $500 million and is located in Boston, Mass.

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade creates conversations that drive business. The company equips businesses to provide personalized service to every customer, every time, creating a service guarantee that improves customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and increases sales growth. TimeTrade's leading-edge Customer Engagement Cloud, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online appointment scheduling, queue management, and data-rich analytics and reports. The company's patented cloud technology scales to meet the demands of the largest multinational enterprises as well as mid-size and small businesses, and undergoes independent SOC 2 type 2 security audits annually. More than 500 of the world's most successful brands -- including the largest banks, retailers, sales organizations and healthcare systems -- rely on TimeTrade to power their live customer conversations and improve the customer experience, in person, by phone or online.

TimeTrade is a registered trademark of TimeTrade Systems, Inc. All other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.