TIMIA Announces Closing of 8% C Round Debenture Offering

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - TIMIA Capital Corp. ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TCA) is pleased to announce the first closing of its latest $1M 8% Debenture Offering (the "Debentures") which was announced on Nov. 29th, 2016.

TIMIA closed $904,000 in new Debentures from both internal and external investors, primarily Accredited Investors. The Company announced an earlier close of 8% Debentures with similar terms in June 2016, and the total of 8% Debentures closed during 2016 and through this latest close is $2,024,000.

TIMIA will use the proceeds of the Debenture Offering to fund its program of revenue finance investments and expects to close new investments in the near term.

TIMIA expects to continue closing further new investors on this Debenture Offering for a limited time period.

The Company is focused on investing in recurring revenue software companies and has completed four Revenue Finance investments to date. TIMIA has seen strong growth in the payments received each month from its investee companies. As disclosed in our 2016 Corporate Update, released on December 20th, 2016, monthly cash payments from our investee companies approximated $75,000, or $900,000 on an annual run-rate basis, as of November, 2016.

"The TIMIA team continues to be excited about expanding our portfolio into 2017 and increasing our monthly revenue, and continuing to pass a portion of that back to our investors in the form of interest" said Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA.

The Debentures are unsecured, pay 8% annual interest, with monthly interest payments, and mature five years from the date of issuance with an option for early redemption by the Company after 3 years. The Debentures also have 50% warrant coverage ("the Warrants") on the common shares of the Company. The Warrants will have a 5 year term with a strike price of $0.20. The Debentures, the Warrants, and any common shares issuable upon exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The closing of this offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About TIMIA Capital Corp.

TIMIA Capital Corporation, is a specialty finance company that provides revenue financing to technology companies in exchange for a royalty stream on revenue. The alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs to retain control of their business. TIMIA's target market is the fast-growing growing business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. TIMIA is run by a seasoned investment team with a track record of originating and managing debt and equity investments, as well as monitoring, compliance and workouts.

