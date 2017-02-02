TIMIA Announces New $1M 12% "D Round" Debenture Offering

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 2, 2017) - TIMIA Capital Corp. ("TIMIA" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TCA) is pleased to announce an offering of up to $1,000,000 in new debentures (the "Debentures") to eligible investors pursuant to the offering memorandum exemption of Section 2.9 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "OM Exemption") and to accredited investors in order to fund upcoming investments (the "Offering").

The Debentures pay 12% annual interest with semi-annual payments and will be secured against the assets of the Company. They will mature on June 15th, 2022 with an option for early redemption by the Company after 3 years from date of issuance.

The Debentures are qualified investments for the purposes of RRSP, TFSA and other registered plans.

For investors who purchase $50,000 or more of Debentures, TIMIA will provide warrant coverage (the "Warrants") on the common shares of the Company at the rate of 4000 Warrants per $10,000 of Debenture. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 and will have a term that matches the life of the Debentures.

The Debentures, the Warrants, and any common shares issuable upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For qualified investors that wish to further investigate purchasing our 12% Debenture, please visit http://timiacapital.com/investors/seriesd.

If you simply wish to find out more information about TIMIA Capital, please visit the Investor section of our website at http://investors.timiacapital.com.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

TIMIA looks forward to expanding its current portfolio of Revenue Financing investments over the near term and the proceeds of this offering will be used to make those investments.

Mike Walkinshaw, CEO of TIMIA, said, "Since commencing our revenue financing business in August of 2015, the Company has paid its debenture investors over $270,000 of interest. We look forward to making further investments, increasing our monthly payments received from those investments and paying our debenture investors even more over the coming year."

This press release contains selected condensed information regarding the Offering and does not replace the Offering Memorandum. Investors are advised to review the Offering Memorandum in detail, and to seek independent advice where appropriate, to reach a reasoned judgment in respect of the Offering and the content of the Offering Memorandum. The Offering is being made to investors under the OM Exemption in the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia only. Copies of the Offering Memorandum are available free of charge at the offices of TIMIA. Digital copies of the Offering Memorandum are available through the website of TIMIA at http://investors.timiacapital.com.

About TIMIA Capital Corp.

TIMIA Capital Corporation, is a specialty finance company that provides revenue financing to technology companies in exchange for a royalty stream on revenue. The alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs to retain control of their business. TIMIA's target market is the fast-growing business-to-business software-as-a-service (SaaS) segment. TIMIA is run by a seasoned investment team with a track record of originating and managing debt and equity investments, as well as monitoring, compliance and workouts.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements except as required by law.