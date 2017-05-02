Timmins Gold / Alio Gold to Provide Q1 2017 Results May 11th

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX:TMM)(NYSE MKT:TGD) ("Timmins Gold" or the "Company") is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc. at its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. If approved, the Company expects to begin trading on both the TSX and the NYSE MKT under the ticker ALO on May 16, 2017.

The Company plans to release its first quarter 2017 financial statements prior to the market open on May 11, 2017 followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 am EST.

Q 1 2017 results conference call and webcast:

Date: Thursday May 11, 2017 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Live: 1-855-427-9509 (Canada and U.S. toll free) 1-201-229-8822 (Outside North America) Conf ID: 7736649 Webcast: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/x79rj9k2 Replay: To be available on the Timmins Gold website at http://www.timminsgold.com/.

About Timmins Gold / Alio Gold

Timmins Gold / Alio Gold is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in exploration, development and production in Mexico. Its principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are located in Mexico.

