Timmins Gold Files Annual Documents

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Timmins Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:TMM)(NYSE MKT:TGD) hereby notifies shareholders, in accordance with the requirements of the NYSE MKT LLC, that the Company's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015 are available on the Company's website at www.timminsgold.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge either through a link on the Company's website or at info@timminsgold.com. The Company's annual report on Form 40-F has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov and also at www.timminsgold.com.

