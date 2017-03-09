Timmins Gold Provides 2016 Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX:TMM)(NYSE MKT:TGD) ("Timmins Gold" or the "Company") reports its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2016 ("fiscal 2016"). Production results were previously released on January 11, 2017. All results are presented in United States dollars ("US Dollars") unless otherwise stated. Readers should refer to the fiscal 2016 management discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements available on the Company's website or www.sedar.com for complete information.

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00am EST today, Thursday March 9th. Please see details at the bottom of this news release.

FISCAL 2016 HIGHLIGHTS

Stable balance sheet with $33.9 million in cash and working capital of $37.8 million.

Metal revenues of $123.9 million from 100,480 ounces of gold sold at $1,234/oz.

Cash provided by operating activities of $34.1 million after changes in non-cash working capital.

Earnings and comprehensive income of $31.7 million ($0.10/share).

Cash costs1 of $734/oz and All-in Sustaining Costs1 of $853/oz.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Chief Executive Officer, Greg McCunn, said, "2016 was a solid year for the San Francisco mine, which generated sufficient cash flow to fund our work program at Ana Paula and solidify the balance sheet. We are investigating operational improvements to San Francisco which we expect to publish in a new life-of-mine plan in Q2. Mine performance in early 2017 continues to track above the existing life-of-mine plan and we are confident that guidance of 20,000 ounces produced for Q1 2017 and 70,000 to 75,000 ounces for the year will be achieved."

Financial performance

Metal revenues were $123.9 million compared to $109.2 million during fiscal 2015. This represents a 13.4% increase from the prior year. The primary factor for the increase was an increase in gold ounces sold of 100,480 compared to 93,196 ounces during fiscal 2015. The average realized gold price increased to $1,234 per ounce compared to $1,172 during fiscal 2015.





Earnings from operations were $37.4 million compared to a loss of $241.8 million during fiscal 2015. The difference was primarily due to an impairment reversal of $23.7 million during fiscal 2016 compared to an impairment charge of $228.4 million during 2015. Additionally, earnings from mine operations were $34.9 million compared to a loss of $2.9 million during fiscal 2015.





Earnings and comprehensive income were $31.7 million or $0.10 per share compared to loss and comprehensive loss of $190.3 million or $0.77 per share during fiscal 2015.





Cash provided by operating activities was $34.1 million or $0.11 per share 1 compared to $13.3 million or $0.05 per share during fiscal 2015.





compared to $13.3 million or $0.05 per share during fiscal 2015. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2016 were $33.9 million, an increase of $24.7 million from the prior year end. During the year, the Company generated $34.1 million from operations, received $9.2 million in receipts from the sale of the Caballo Blanco Property ("Caballo Blanco") and received $13.8 million in proceeds from an equity financing. The Company invested $3.8 million on expansion programs, $2.0 million on exploration and evaluation projects, and $13.2 million on the Ana Paula gold project ("Ana Paula" or "the Project"). Also, the Company received $16.0 million of its VAT receivable in cash. Subsequent to December 31, 2016, the Company received $3.5 million of the $4.9 million VAT receivable.





Working capital at December 31, 2016 was $37.8 million, an improvement of $51.5 million from December 31, 2015. This increase is a result of cash provided by operating activities of $34.1 million compared to $13.3 million during fiscal 2015. During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company sold the Caballo Blanco Property and completed a bought deal financing increasing cash by $9.2 million and $13.8 million, respectively. Repayment of the $10.2 million loan facility and $1.5 million debenture leaves the Company debt free.





Operating performance

The Company produced and sold 100,322 and 100,480 ounces of gold, respectively, compared to 93,353 and 93,196 ounces of gold, respectively, during fiscal 2015. The production increase was due to an improved average processing grade of 0.58 g/t Au compared to 0.51 g/t Au during fiscal 2015.





The Company's cash cost per ounce on a by-product basis was $734 (all-in sustaining cost per ounce on a by-product basis - $853) compared to $1,017 (all-in sustaining cost per ounce on a by-product basis - $1,144) during fiscal 2015. These decreases were due to a lower strip ratio.



SUMMARIZED QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OPERATING RESULTS US dollars (thousands) except where noted Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2015 Gold ounces sold 26,012 22,785 100,480 93,196 Silver ounces sold 12,994 13,158 56,417 52,047 Metal revenues ($) 30,977 25,310 123,873 109,192 Production costs, excluding depreciation and depletion ($) 18,840 26,459 74,717 95,542 Earnings (loss) from operations ($) 6,927 (9,453) 37,356 (241,778) Earnings (loss) ($) 5,957 (9,517) 31,783 (190,311) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted ($) 0.02 (0.14) 0.10 (0.77) Cash flows from operating activities ($) 9,993 2,091 34,082 13,290 Total cash and cash equivalents, end of period (including restricted cash) ($) 33,877 11,499 33,877 11,499 Total assets, end of period ($) 170,843 152,837 170,843 152,837 Total cash costs per gold ounce on a by-product basis ($) 716 1,153 734 1,017 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce gold ($) 910 1,289 853 1,144 Average realized gold price per gold ounce ($) 1,191 1,111 1,234 1,172

Notes: 1. Non-GAAP Financial Measure - please refer to page 15 of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for more information.

Technical Information & Qualified Person Notes:

This news release was reviewed and approved by Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, Vice-President of Engineering and Project Development of the Company, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.

About Timmins Gold

Timmins Gold is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in exploration, development and production exclusively in Mexico. Its principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are located in Mexico.

