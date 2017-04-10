Timmins Gold Receives Environmental Approval for Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS - Environment Impact Assessment (MIA) authorized by the regulator (SEMARNAT) - Major permitting hurdle cleared with Change of Land Use (ETJ) Permits expected to follow

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX:TMM)(NYSE MKT:TGD) ("Timmins Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has received authorization of the Environmental Impact Assessment (MIA) for its high-grade, high-margin Ana Paula Project located in Guerrero, Mexico. The regulator (SEMARNAT) has outlined the environmental protection programs required during construction of the project which are normal and in-line with expectations.

Timmins CEO, Greg McCunn, commented: "This is a major de-risking step in the advancement of our Ana Paula Project. Receiving the approval of the MIA from SEMARNAT adds to our confidence in executing the project in accordance with our timeline. We expect to publish our Pre-Feasibility Study for the project later this quarter which will substantially improve upon our confidence in the mineral resource, the metallurgy and the project economics."

Following the acceptance of the MIA, the Company anticipates beginning a series of applications for the Change of Land Use (ETJ) Permits which are the final permits required for the construction of the mine. The Company expects to complete the permitting and feasibility study work over the next 12 months in advance of construction starting in Q2 2018.

About Timmins

A Canadian gold mining company engaged in exploration, development and production in Mexico. Its principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are located in Mexico.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the New York Stock Exchange MKT accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements which relate to future events including: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, objectives and expectations, including with respect to production, exploration drilling, reserves and resources, exploitation activities and events or future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans, "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.