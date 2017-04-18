Timmins Gold to Change Name to Alio Gold

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Timmins Gold Corp. (TSX:TMM)(NYSE MKT:TGD) ("Timmins Gold" or the "Company") announces that it is proposing to change its name to Alio Gold Inc. at its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders. If approved, the Company expects to begin trading on both the TSX and the NYSE MKT under the ticker ALO on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

Chief Executive Officer, Greg McCunn, said, "The word Alio in Latin means 'to go in a different direction' and is reflective of the important operational and management changes that have been made in 2017. The portfolio of assets we have will form the platform for the growth of Alio Gold into a mid-tier gold producer over the next several years. In the near-term, there are a number of exciting catalysts for Alio Gold including a Prefeasibility Study for our high-grade, high-margin Ana Paula Project and the plan for revitalizing our San Francisco Mine."

Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on May 12, 2017 at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, British Columbia. Please note the time of the meeting has been changed from 2:00pm to 10:00am PST. Along with the proposed name change to Alio Gold, the Company will also propose consolidation of its shares on a 10:1 basis, and, re-election of its current slate of directors as well as other routine annual meeting matters.

The details of all matters to be put forward to shareholders at the AGM are set forth in the Management Information Circular which is available at both www.sedar.com and the Company's website. Shareholders requiring assistance with the voting process may contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group, the proxy solicitation agent, by telephone at: 1-877-452-7184 (North America Toll Free) or 416-304-0211 (collect outside North America) or by email at: assistance@laurelhill.com

Please vote your shares before 10:00am PST on May 10, 2017

About Timmins Gold/Alio Gold

Timmins/Alio Gold is a Canadian gold mining company engaged in exploration, development and production in Mexico. Its principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties, all of which are located in Mexico.

