Tinkerine Expands Education Initiative after Successful Pilot

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Tinkerine Studios Ltd. ("Tinkerine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTD)(FRANKFURT:WKN)(FRANFURT:WB6B)(OTC PINK:TKSTF) is pleased to announce that as the result of a successful pilot in the British Columbia education market, Tinkerine is expanding the 1:1:1 Education Initiative that targets learning institutions seeking to expand on their 3D printing education and associated content. This initiative is aimed at providing one (1) DittoPro 3D printer for each student in each STEAM classroom in learning facilities. This includes elementary and high schools, post-secondary institutions and other learning facilities that have an active computer lab.

Tinkerine is focused on delivering 3D printing in an impactful way to education, and the 1:1:1 initiative allows for educators to confidently focus on incorporating 3D printing in the classroom by focusing on what matters most, utilizing the tool to educate, design and develop critical thinking skills. Tinkerine can provide a full-service program whereby educators can purchase a 3D printer, have access to the TinkerineU learning platform, and complete courses and challenges designed to engage and educate students.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Eugene Suyu states: "We are extremely pleased to launch the 1:1:1 initiative, and look forward to working with new and existing institutions focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) based learning. As we move forward, we must look both at what the technology is, but more importantly how it can be applied. The first steps to this is through the passing of knowledge of this technology to the educators. To achieve this, we have designed a proprietary portfolio of courses which acts as an on-ramp system that guides and equips educators with the necessary resources and knowledge to teach with our DittoPro 3D printers successfully. The goal of this initiative is simple, to look at how we can shift the focus from the glamor of the hardware to what really matters and the impacts for this technology in education when adopted right. The development of the skillsets necessary to allow for critical thinking, understanding of digital 3D space, and design thinking to solve complex challenges in the 21st century, is the best tool for this job. These are the premises of the 1:1:1 Initiative and we can't be more excited."

Additional information on the 1:1:1 Education Initiative can be requested via the Company web portal at http://tinkerine.com/1-1-1/.

ABOUT TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD.

Tinkerine Studios designs and manufactures user-friendly award winning 3D printers and software, with a focus on STEAM based educational content and online training tools. Tinkerine also manufactures its own line of high purity filament for 3D printers.

Tinkerine and Ditto are registered trademarks of Tinkerine Studios Ltd., all rights reserved.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.