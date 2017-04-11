Tinkerine Signs Agreement with MyClassNeeds

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Tinkerine Studios Ltd. ("Tinkerine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTD)(FRANKFURT:WB6B)(OTC PINK:TKSTF) is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership agreement ("Agreement") with MyClassNeeds, an affiliate of Curriculum Services Canada ("CSC") to provide 3D printing solutions for K-12 schools located in British Columbia and Ontario. Under this Agreement, the Company will provide the Tinkerine DittoPro 3D Printer Starter Bundle for qualified teachers seeking to expand on projects related to 3D printing and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math ("STEAM") education.

Under this Agreement, Schools must be K-12 schools located in British Columbia or Ontario, Canada and must receive majority of their operational funding from public sources to be eligible to participate. This includes Catholic (and other faith-based) schools and independent schools as long as they receive the majority of their operational funding through the public system. First Nations schools funded by the federal government through Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development Canada are also eligible. Projects from all disciplines will considered, and each project must clearly identify a potential benefit to student learning.

President and CEO Eugene Suyu states; "We look forward to expanding our user base with the partnership agreement with MyClassNeeds, and continue to identify and evaluate strategic relationships for the expansion of Tinkerine product sales and services in education institutions."

Additional information on this program can be viewed at:

https://myclassneeds.ca/en/initiative/tinkerine-2017/program-faq/

ABOUT TINKERINE STUDIOS LTD.

Tinkerine Studios designs and manufactures user-friendly award winning 3D printers and software, with a focus on STEAM based educational content and online training tools. Tinkerine also manufactures its own line of high purity filament for 3D printers.

Tinkerine and Ditto are registered trademarks of Tinkerine Studios Ltd., all rights reserved.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.