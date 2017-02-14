Tinley Opens California Cannabis Collective for Tinley '27 and Other Cannabis-Infused Beverages

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") (CSE:TNY)(OTC PINK:QRSRF)(CSE:TNY.CN) is pleased to announce that has begun accepting patients for The Tinley Collective. The Tinley Collective (the "Collective") is a Central Organization Cooperative Corporation organized under Section 12200, et seq., of the California Corporations Code and registered with the Office of the Secretary of State for the State of California (Entity No. C3987359), designed to facilitate the association of qualified medical patients for the purpose of collectively procuring medical cannabis for its members, pursuant to Health and Safety Code sections 11362.765 and 11362.775 and formulating into easily-consumable, drinkable products for such members. The Collective is dedicated to providing its members with service pursuant to the Compassionate Use Act and Medical Marijuana Program Act (Health & Safety Code Sections 11362.5, et seq.). Tinley has entered into an exclusive contract with the Collective to provide management and other services.

Prospective patients can now join the Collective at www.tinleycollective.com. A valid California medical recommendation is required, which can be obtained from any licensed California physician, in person, online and via telemedicine.

Tinley has created formulations for its cannabis-infused line of liquor-style and ready-to-drink cocktail products. These alcohol-free, cannabis-infused products include Dark Caribbean Rum, Cinnamon Whisky and Amaretto extract-based varieties, as well as a single-serve Margarita cocktail, all made with extracts used for their alcoholic counterparts. The Company intends to use oil extracted from cannabis grown in Humboldt County, California. Tinley is now preparing for production of its first run of saleable products.

"Opening this collective represents a significant milestone for the company and a critical component of our ability to offer cannabis-infused products via California's extensive medical cannabis system. We will update our patients as our products become available," said Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley.

About The Tinley Beverage Company, The Tinley Collective and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) has developed a line of cannabis-infused beverages for use in jurisdictions throughout North America where such products are permitted. It is under contract with The Tinley Collective, a California Cooperative Corporation that is engaged in cannabis procurement and distribution within California's medical cannabis system. Tinley's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, CA), manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology designed to elevate absorption into the bloodstream, ensure shelf stability and mask the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in retail locations California and online throughout the United States.

