Tinley Produces Initial Batch of Cannabis Beverages and Exhibits at Cannabis Cup in California

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") (CSE:TNY)(CSE:TNY.CN)(OTC PINK:QRSRF) is pleased to announce it has completed its initial run of its "Tinley '27" and "Tinley Cocktails" cannabis beverages. The Company will be exhibiting these products at the Cannabis Cup in San Bernadino, California this "420" weekend.

"Tinley '27" is a line of cannabis-infused, alcohol-free beverages that are made with essences and flavors that are used in popular alcoholic spirits and liqueurs. The initial products are multi-serve Caribbean spiced rum, Italian Amaretto and Cinnamon Whisky, all of which are alcohol-free and infused with premium cannabis extract.

The Company has also produced its initial "Tinley Cocktails" product, which is a ready to drink, single-serve lime margarita that contains tequila extracts and other ingredients commonly found in margarita cocktails.

"Significant data is emerging that suggests consumers are increasingly switching from alcohol to cannabis. To help ease the transition, we have created products that offer consumers the same essences and overall taste experiences that they enjoy in common spirits and cocktails. We believe they represent a compelling alternative to alcohol as well as an enjoyable way to consume cannabis overall," said Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley.

The products will be available to cannabis patients at the High Times Cannabis Cup in San Bernadino, California, which begins this evening and runs through the evening of Sunday, April 24. The Company is also making products available to dispensaries and intends to exhibit at future cannabis events in California throughout the summer.

About The Tinley Beverage Company, The Tinley Collective and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) has developed a line of cannabis-infused beverages for use in jurisdictions throughout North America where such products are permitted. It is under contract with The Tinley Collective, a California Cooperative Corporation that is engaged in cannabis procurement and distribution within California's medical cannabis system. Tinley's wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, CA), manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology designed to elevate absorption into the bloodstream, ensure shelf stability and mask the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its Hemplify products in retail locations California and online throughout the United States.

