Tinley Signs Agreement with LA Distribution to Carry Hemplify in Los Angeles and Orange County

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") (CSE:TNY)(CSE:TNY.CN)(OTC PINK:QRSRF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemplify, Inc., has signed with LA Distribution Co. for distribution of Hemplify throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Los Angeles Distributing Company is a leader in business to business wholesale distribution and serves over 2,000 businesses in Los Angeles and Orange County. It has a strong track record of identifying and being early adopters of healthy and innovative beverages including alkaline waters, coconut waters, kombucha teas, matcha teas, cold brew coffees, fresh-pressed juices and energy shots.

"We believe hemp extract is poised to be a significant consumer category, with consumer awareness driven in part by the passing of Proposition 64 in California and in part by the continued growth of the traditional hemp seed category," said Richard Medina, Co-Founder of LA Distribution.

"We're delighted by the enthusiasm Richard and his team have shown for this new category. We look forward to working with their sales and delivery teams to bring Hemplify to their extensive network of retail customers throughout LA and Orange County," said Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley.

To place wholesale orders for Hemplify, please contact LA Distributing Company at (323) 838-0000 or orders@ladistco.com, or visit www.ladistco.com.

About Hemplify, Inc. and The Tinley Beverage Company, Inc.

Hemplify, Inc. manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products. "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin B12, C and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology that elevates absorption into the bloodstream, ensures shelf stability and masks the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in California and in 5 other states, as well as online. Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, California) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (Toronto, Canada). The Tinley Beverage Company has also developed a line of cannabis-infused beverages that it is working to launch in jurisdictions throughout North America where such products are permitted.

