Tinley's Hemplify Ships to Bristol Farms Stores in LA and Orange County

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Tinley") (CSE:TNY)(CSE:TNY.CN)(OTC PINK:QRSRF) is pleased to announce that it has made an initial shipment of both flavors of its Hemplify hemp stalk extract elixirs to 10 Bristol Farms stores in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Bristol Farms is one of Southern California's premier grocery store chains. It operates 10 locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Palm Desert, and an additional 3 stores under the Lazy Acres banner. The chain is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Zagat's Marketplace Survey, which rated Bristol Farms as the number one market in overall quality and service.

Hemplify will be available in the functional beverage and/or fresh-pressed juice sections, and the Company plans to conduct in-store demos in all 10 locations at several points throughout the year.

"We constantly strive to uncover the latest product trends for our consumers, and Hemplify represents a unique entry into the hemp extract category. Our consumers are increasingly requesting vegan, whole-body vitality supplements, and Hemplify makes such ingredients available in a delicious, functional drink format," said Roger Arechiga, Category Manager at Bristol Farms.

"This marks our first corporate-level, chain listing, and our second foray into the high-volume, premium grocery channel. Premium grocery, along with convenience stores and specialty shops like smoke shops and dispensaries, represent our three-pronged bricks-and-mortar channel strategy. We're delighted to be working with the Bristol Farms team," said Jeff Maser, CEO of Tinley.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Hemplify

The Tinley Beverage Company (Toronto, Canada) manufactures the "Hemplify" line of products via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hemplify, Inc. (Santa Monica, California). "Hemplify" is a line of fruit-flavored, sugar-free, vegan, drinkable supplements that contain hemp stalk extract. This extract contains terpenes and other phytoconstituents. Each product also contains 9-12x the potassium electrolyte content of major sports drinks, 200mg of Omega 3 and excellent sources of 9 vitamins, including 100% DV of Vitamin C, B12 and D. Hemplify is produced with patented technology designed to elevate absorption into the bloodstream, ensure shelf stability and mask the hemp oil's taste to deliver delicious, refreshing flavors. The company is selling its products in retail locations California and online throughout the United States.

