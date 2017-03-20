Tintina's Claims at Red Mountain

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Certain claims of Tintina Mines Limited (TSX VENTURE:TTS) at Red Mountain have not yet been renewed due to an unintended error in the claims renewal process. While Management does not consider the affected claims as material because they do not cover the areas of known mineralization, Management continues to pursue reinstatement of these claims. Tintina's claims over its known principal mineralization including its molybdenum deposit remain in good standing and will be renewed in the normal course.

