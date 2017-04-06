Tintri and Plan B Technologies Team-up to Address Demand for Enterprise Cloud

Tintri platform replacing conventional storage and hyperconverged footprint at customer sites to reduce storage footprint and simplify management

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced it is working with Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT), a Tintri partner and IT solutions provider in Annapolis, MD, to help customers improve management and performance of their virtualized environments and enterprise cloud.

As a Tintri partner, PBT delivers a complete lifecycle of professional services, including project management, consultation, assessment, design, deployment, support and staff augmentation delivered by consultants and integrators cross-trained with more than 300 technical certifications. PBT selected Tintri as the standard for customers operating highly virtualized environments and building enterprise cloud. They needed a solution that would integrate with other infrastructures as a building block and greatly reduce customers' management efforts.

"We consider ourselves first and foremost an engineering firm, not just a reseller," said Zach Breckin, Plan B Technologies account manager. "Before we became a Tintri partner, we went through a very strenuous technical approval process involving multiple engineers. We poked and prodded around the Tintri platform before we even thought about recommending the solution to any of our customers. Tintri was able to step up to the challenge -- we confidently recommend their platform to our customers."

In a recent installation of Tintri at a New Jersey-based law firm with more than 300 employees, PBT replaced all Nutanix hyperconverged systems in the customer's production environment with Tintri, greatly improving performance and responsiveness. Tintri's de-duplication capabilities enabled a 2:1 reduction in storage space and provided extra capacity to accommodate future growth. The law firm plans to replace all of its remote systems and disaster recovery environment with Tintri.

"Tintri is a partner we can trust and want to do business with going forward. We are committed to providing our customers with the best technology solutions we can find, and that's why we chose Tintri," said Breckin.

"PBT has high standards -- they're a great example of a provider that builds customer trust by bringing purposeful and differentiated solutions to the table," said Yael Zheng, chief marketing officer, Tintri. "Together, PBT and Tintri are delivering the benefits of enterprise cloud to more customers. Through Tintri, PBT's customers gain access to predictive analytics with full visibility into their environment and to automation that greatly simplifies management. Those capabilities in turn create new opportunities for PBT to offer cloud-focused services and value to customers."

