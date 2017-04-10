Tintri Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2017 Partner Program Guide

Annual guide recognizes the channel's top partner programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Tintri a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Tintri consistently evolves its partner program to include the solutions, training, enablement and incentives that meet partners' changing needs. Tintri also operates a program for value-added resellers, including full access to Tintri resources, deal registration, incentive programs, value-added services and certifications. Additionally, Tintri recently announced a new certification, the Tintri Certified Cloud Expert, which prepares partners to offer cloud services to their customers, distinguishing them in competitive situations as strategic advisors and generating opportunities for consulting and integration services.

"For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits."

"As a company that proudly sells through the channel, it's an honor to receive a 5-star rating from CRN for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to working closely with our partners to strengthen our program," said Eric Berry, vice president, Global Channels at Tintri. "With cloud being a primary focus of many businesses, our commitment is to help partners accelerate the growth of their cloud practices and to differentiate their solutions."

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

