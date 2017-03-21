Tintri's Enterprise Cloud Platform Offerings Drive Q4 Fiscal 2017 Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Tintri, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud platforms, today announced strong enterprise cloud momentum driven by an array of new solutions introduced in the fourth quarter of its 2017 fiscal year ended January 31, 2017, including:

Data protection and disaster recovery between data centers and cloud with integrated primary and secondary storage offerings

Synchronous replication for zero recovery point objectives (RPO) and near-zero recovery time objectives (RTO)

Enterprise cloud platform based on Tintri's web services architecture and REST APIs to simplify the deployment and management of enterprise cloud

Tintri added a record number of customers of its enterprise cloud platform with its autonomous services, automation, self-service, and predictive analytics capabilities. In Q4 of fiscal 2017, Tintri recorded its most $1 million deals in a single quarter.

"Tintri's recent results highlight that organizations wanting public cloud agility in their data center are choosing Tintri Enterprise Cloud," said Ken Klein, chairman and CEO of Tintri. "For the first time, in Q4 of fiscal 2017, all-flash represented a majority of our quarterly bookings. And software continues to deliver differentiated value -- attach rates are at an all-time high and Tintri Analytics has been adopted by more than one-third of our customers worldwide. Tintri has made the right bets -- the market continues to move in our direction as enterprises and cloud service providers demand storage that works like a building block to enable automation and self-service."

By building an enterprise cloud on Tintri, the Oakland Raiders NFL organization reduced operating expenses (OpEx) for its IT infrastructure by up to 74 percent, enabling it to pay back their Tintri investment in under six months. "Our IT team is responsible for ensuring high performance for all of the applications that run our business," noted Matthew Pasco, vice president, Information Technology for the Oakland Raiders. "Unfortunately, our legacy storage environment was slow and difficult to manage. The decision to go with Tintri was actually quite simple. Tintri is essentially a hands-off platform. It manages itself, so we don't have to do anything to make sure everything is running well."

Tintri's leadership in enterprise cloud infrastructure continued to be recognized by numerous analysts and publications, including:

Additional Resources

About Tintri

Tintri offers an enterprise cloud infrastructure built on a public-cloud like web services architecture and RESTful APIs. Organizations use Tintri all-flash storage with scale-out and automation as a foundation for their own clouds -- to build agile development environments for cloud native applications and to run mission critical enterprise applications. Tintri enables users to guarantee the performance of their applications, automate common IT tasks to reduce operating expenses, troubleshoot across their infrastructure, and predict an organization's needs to scale -- the underpinnings of a modern data center. That's why leading cloud service providers and enterprises, including Comcast, Chevron, NASA, Toyota, United Healthcare and 20% of the Fortune 100, trust Tintri with enterprise cloud.

For more information, visit www.tintri.com and follow us on Twitter: @Tintri.