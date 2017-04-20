Tips for Finding the Right Walk-Behind Mower

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - (Family Features) When it comes to mowing the lawn, the easier you can make the task, the better. Owning the right type of mower is essential. A walk-behind mower can be a good complement for someone who owns a lawn tractor or a zero-turn riding mower, or it can be the primary lawn-mowing equipment at a residence.

However, not all walk-behind mowers are created equal.

As homeowners look to purchase a walk-behind mower for the first time or upgrade from the model they have, there are a few things to consider before purchasing a new lawn mower.

The first step is understanding the different types of walk-behind mowers. When it comes to self-propelled, walk-behind mowers, there are generally three types to consider. All three are ideal for yards measuring up to a half acre.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) mowers are designed for yards with straight pathways and minimal hills. Since the driving wheels are in the front of the mower, users can easily tip the front of the mower up and pivot on the rear wheels for maneuvering around any yard obstacles.





are designed for yards with straight pathways and minimal hills. Since the driving wheels are in the front of the mower, users can easily tip the front of the mower up and pivot on the rear wheels for maneuvering around any yard obstacles. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) mowers are best for yards with uneven terrain and hills, as well as for those who frequently bag their grass. The rear-wheel drive provides excellent traction and is helpful on hilly terrain.





are best for yards with uneven terrain and hills, as well as for those who frequently bag their grass. The rear-wheel drive provides excellent traction and is helpful on hilly terrain. Four-wheel drive (4WD) mowers provide the homeowner with ultimate control. Four-wheel drive has served as an important feature on many types of automobiles, but is now available on select walk-behind lawn mowers. Four-wheel drive is ideal for most terrains, especially larger yards and thick grass.





Selectable four-wheel drive helps users expertly navigate terrain on virtually any lawn with ease. The SC 700 with MaxControl is Cub Cadet's first walk-behind lawn mower to come with this feature. Dual-levers let users determine the speed of all four tires, helping guide the mower across different types of yards.

The drive control enables selection of front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive for exceptional versatility. With all three options available on-demand, users can choose the right drive and speed to conquer the demands of the job.

In addition to drive options, there are other areas to consider when selecting a lawn mower, including the type of cut. With a lower front-leading edge deck design that creates more circulation and a stronger vacuum, the Cub Cadet Signature Cut delivers a well-manicured lawn every time.

Also look for walk-behind mowers that offer a standard 3-in-1 bag, mulch and side discharge feature, which allows flexibility in how grass clippings are handled -- directing clippings to a bag for disposal, mulching them back into the lawn or discharging clippings to the side of the mower.

Keeping the mower clean is important, so mowers with a built-in deck wash system allows users to simply hook up a garden hose to the lawn mower and turn on the spigot to help wash down the underside and blades.

