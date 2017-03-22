TissueGen Featured in Nature.com Webcast on Innovations in Drug Delivery Technology

TissueGen's ELUTE Fiber Provides Controlled Sustained Delivery of Sensitive Drugs Enabling Nerve Regeneration and Tissue Engineering

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - TissueGen® Inc., developer of ELUTE® fiber, a groundbreaking biodegradable fiber format for advanced drug delivery, nerve regeneration, and tissue engineering, today announced that its founder and CSO, Dr. Kevin Nelson, will participate in a BioPharma Dealmakers webcast featuring five companies' innovative drug delivery technologies. The webcast, part of the BioPharma Dealmakers series, is scheduled for 11:00 am EDT on March 29th. Register here.

This webcast will highlight how innovative new approaches to biologic and pharmaceutical delivery may enable breakthroughs in oncology, treatment of CNS diseases and women's health. Presented technologies will include fiber-based drug delivery for implantable and topical devices, digitally controlled needle-free devices, sustained and controlled transdermal delivery technology, targeted penetration matrix technology for non-invasive delivery and location-specific nano machines for chemotherapy payload delivery.

TissueGen's ELUTE fiber may directly replace standard fibers used in medical devices currently on the market and may enable significantly improved clinical outcomes by delivering sensitive therapeutic agents in controlled, sustained release profiles. Dr. Nelson founded TissueGen in 2000 following his work as a faculty member at University of Texas at Arlington, while simultaneously pursuing development of a fiber-based, biodegradable vascular stent to deliver gene therapy to the vessel wall, as well as drug-loaded microspheres for improved wound healing.

About TissueGen

