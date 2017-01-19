Titan Logix Corp. Reports Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Financial Results

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSX VENTURE:TLA), a high technology company specializing in advanced technology fluid management solutions, announces its results for the three months ended November 30, 2016.

Financial Highlights Summary (in Canadian dollars) Three months ended November 30, 2016 November 30, 2015 Revenue $ 823,659 $ 1,577,787 Gross profit (GP) $ 273,072 $ 609,750 GM % 33% 39% Operating loss before other items and income tax $ (361,019) $ (503,170) Net earnings (loss) before income tax $ 18,794 $ (467,511) Net earnings (loss) $ 18,794 $ (350,855) EPS (diluted) $ (0.00) $ (0.01)

Financial Position As at November 30, 2016 As at August 31, 2016 Working capital $ 15,834,172 $ 15,860,627 Total assets $ 17,643,673 $ 17,701,465 Long-term liabilities $ 45,342 $ 91,058 Total equity $ 17,068,016 $ 17,042,206

"Titan has right-sized the organization, prioritized our product development and energized our sales effort to realize the strength of our market leading Titan Brand." said CEO, Douglas Carruthers. "We are moving forward with focus on new product releases currently in development that will exploit the Titan brand."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues were $823,659 for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 ended November 30, 2016, an increase over the revenues of each of the last two quarters, which were $706,279 and $743,622 respectively.





Gross profit as a percentage of sales is recovering to previously experienced levels. The gross profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was 33%, an increase from the last two quarters which were 2% and 13% respectively.





Operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 decreased to $634,091 compared to the previous quarter's expenses of $916,173 and the fiscal 2016 comparable first quarter's expenses of $1,112,920, reflecting management's cost reduction initiatives.





Closed the Saskatchewan warehouse and service facility and realized a gain on disposal in the quarter of $335,434 on the divestiture of Titan Logix Corp.'s TPZ and 3500 Controller product lines. The divestiture allows for resources to be more focused on current and upcoming market opportunities and products.





Product development continued with positive results on the development of Titan's next generation of products and other high potential products.





Titan Logix Corp.'s revenue for the first three months of fiscal 2017 ended November 30, 2016 totaled $823,659, a decrease of $754,128 or 48% from revenue of $1,577,787 in the previous year's first quarter. Demand for the Company's signature product (TD80) has abruptly declined concurrent with demand for new crude oil tankers as a result of the crude oil price collapse. Titan's revenue outside of Canada, primarily to the U.S., was $455,827 in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, a decrease of 48% from revenue of $880,820 in fiscal 2016's first quarter. Revenue in Canada for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 was $367,832 a decrease of 47% from revenue of $696,967 in fiscal 2016's first quarter. Revenue outside of Canada decreased to 55% of Titan's total revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 56% in the previous year's first quarter.

The gross profit in the first three months of fiscal 2017 was $273,072 (33%) compared to $609,750 (39%) in the first three months of fiscal 2016. The gross profit decline is primarily a result of the decrease in revenue. Gross margin as a percentage of sales also decreased due to a high ratio of fixed overhead costs to sales combined with ongoing technical service and sustaining engineering costs related to customer support. These costs were partially offset with a reduction in production and service labour due to cost reduction initiatives undertaken in fiscal 2016.

The operating loss before other items and income taxes was $361,019 for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to an operating loss of $503,170 in the comparable quarter of the previous year. The improvement is primarily a result of reduced expenses commensurate with the reduction in revenue.

The net earnings in the first three months of fiscal 2017 was $18,79 ($0.00 earnings per diluted share) compared to a net loss of $350,855 ($0.01 loss per diluted share) for the comparable period of fiscal 2016. This increase in earnings is primarily due to the $335,434 gain on sale of the assets related to the TPZ 3310 and 3500 Controller product lines sold in conjunction with the closing of Titan's Saskatchewan warehouse and service facility. The divestiture allows for resources to be more focused on current and ongoing market opportunities and products. The increase in earnings is also a result of the decrease in general and administration, marketing and sales, and engineering expenses offset by the decrease in revenue and related gross profit.

Business Outlook

Titan continues to maintain its market share for level measurement and control devices in a significantly smaller crude oil tanker construction market in the face of continuing low crude oil prices. When crude oil prices recover to a level that stimulates increased oil tanker activity in North America the demand for Titan's primary products is expected to respond positively.

Titan's proprietary TD80/Finch II/RCM technologies continue to be widely accepted. Leveraging Titan's large install base and market share, the Company is focused on generating new revenue stream opportunities via existing tanker retrofit sales and by exploring new market alternatives for product sales in other than crude oil applications. The Company is also prospecting new opportunities in both the complimentary upstream and downstream storage tank markets.

Titan has taken the necessary progressive steps to position itself within this new market reality:

It has undertaken cost reduction measures that include a significant reduction in its work force while retaining core engineering, sales and support teams. The impacts of these cost reduction initiatives are beginning to be realized in fiscal 2017 and compensation savings of approximately $1.3 million, as compared to fiscal 2016, are expected.

It closed its Saskatchewan warehouse and service facility and divested of its TPZ and 3500 Controller product lines allowing for resources to be more focused on current and upcoming market opportunities and products.

It has completed an intensive review of its R&D program and is now focused on high potential product development.

It continues to explore and develop strategic partnerships that will allow it to expand into new markets.

It continues to explore new business opportunities to leverage Titan's expertise and capital.

Titan maintains a strong balance sheet that will support strategic initiatives going forward.

