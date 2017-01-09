Titan Medical Announces Senior Management Change

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Titan Medical Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: TMD) ( OTCQX : TITXF) takes this opportunity to provide an update.

As of today's date, Dr. Reiza Rayman has resigned as President of Titan Medical Inc. Dr. Rayman co-founded the Company in July 2008, with a view to developing a new robotic surgical platform. The Board of Directors takes this opportunity to thank Dr. Rayman for his clinical inspiration and years of service as President of the Company. The Board would also like to wish Dr. Rayman much success in his future endeavours.

"I have full confidence in Titan and the impact that SPORT™ Surgical System will have on patient care," said Dr. Reiza Rayman.

Effective immediately, David J. McNally, recently appointed CEO and Director, has also taken on the role of President.

