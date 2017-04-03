Titan Medical Appoints Curtis R. Jensen Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Titan Medical Inc. (TSX: TMD) ( OTCQX : TITXF), a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announces the appointment of Curtis R. Jensen as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Jensen will be responsible for regulatory affairs of the Company's SPORT Surgical System, which is currently under development. He reports to David J. McNally, Titan Medical's Chief Executive Officer.

"Curtis is an important and welcome addition to our organization and we are delighted to bring him on board," commented Mr. McNally. "I have worked with Curtis previously and can attest to his knowledge and leadership, along with his thorough understanding of what Titan will require as we interact with development, manufacturing and regulatory authorities. His experience with the FDA, Health Canada and various European regulatory bodies will be extremely important as we develop and ultimately commercialize SPORT."

"I'm excited to be joining Titan Medical as I believe SPORT will be an important option for clinicians performing robotic surgeries in procedures that may not be optimally performed with the systems currently available," commented Mr. Jensen. "I appreciate the opportunity to support Titan's quality and regulatory functions as SPORT moves along the development pathway. I am eager to contribute to the company and provide guidance with implementing sustainable quality and compliance programs that will further strengthen core business objectives."

Mr. Jensen has more than 20 years of experience leading successful quality and regulatory affairs teams at several U.S. companies. Prior to joining Titan, he served since 2015 as senior regulatory affairs associate at EKOS, a privately-held medical equipment manufacturer where he was responsible for worldwide regulatory approval for a new CU 4.0 Control System for an ultrasound pulmonary embolism catheter. Prior to EKOS, from 2010 to 2015 he held positions of increasing responsibility at Domain Surgical, a manufacturer of advanced thermal surgical instruments, including serving as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs. At Domain Surgical he successfully submitted five 510(k) applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for dissection and vessel sealing devices, and achieved CE Mark approvals. Prior to Domain, Mr. Jensen held quality and regulatory positions at Ceramatec, GE Healthcare, Iomed, Bausch & Lomb and Bard Access Systems, among others.

Mr. Jensen holds a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Utah State University.

