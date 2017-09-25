Titan Medical Reports Success With World's First Gynecologic, Colorectal and Urologic Single Port Robotic Procedures Performed Using Sport Surgical System

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Titan Medical Inc. ("Titan" or the "Company") (TSX: TMD) ( OTCQB : TITXF), a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), announces the successful completion of the world's first gynecologic, colorectal and urologic single port robotic procedures using its advanced prototype SPORT Surgical System at the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center in Celebration, Florida. These procedures are the first preclinical feasibility and validation studies intended to support SPORT Surgical System regulatory submissions. A video of selected procedures has been posted on Titan Medical's website here http://www.titanmedicalinc.com/technology/#videos.

David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, said, "We are thrilled to successfully complete our first preclinical single port robotic procedures within the gynecologic, colorectal and urologic surgical disciplines using a fully-functional SPORT system, on time and on plan. We credit the expertise of the surgeons, along with the professional team at Nicholson Center who worked seamlessly with our product development team to accomplish this milestone within the first week of installation. Under the expert guidance of renowned surgeons Dr. Ricardo Estape, Dr. Eduardo Parra-Davila and Dr. Vipul Patel, we confirmed the feasibility of single port abdominal robotic surgery with our unique multi-articulated robotic instruments and 3D high-definition visualization in a variety of surgical procedures. This is a significant step forward for Titan Medical and validates our belief that single port robotic surgery holds tremendous potential to improve patient outcomes in gynecologic, colorectal and urologic surgery."

Ricardo Estape, M.D., a robotic gynecologic oncology surgeon from South Miami Gynecology Oncology Group who specializes in robotic single port surgeries, said, "The SPORT Surgical System performed beyond my expectations and I was able to complete a variety of critical surgical tasks with the necessary dexterity and precision through a single incision. The robotic instruments provided the necessary articulation, range of motion and rigidity along with 3D high-definition video on the flat panel monitor that allowed me to complete the surgery in a comfortable posture. This could be a game changer in gynecological surgery."

Eduardo Parra-Davila, M.D., a robotic colorectal surgeon at Florida Hospital who has trained thousands of surgeons worldwide on robotic surgery, commented, "Single port surgery without robotic assistance is not easy and yet it remains highly beneficial because of the desire to have fewer ports. It's all about robotic articulation delivered through a single incision that allows for the reach, necessary angles and multi-quadrant access to treat diseases in colorectal surgeries. The SPORT Surgical System has the promise to become a valuable tool for all robotic surgeons looking to do single port surgery in the future."

Vipul Patel, M.D., a world-renowned robotic urology surgeon from the Global Robotics Institute at Florida Hospital and the only surgeon in the world to have completed 10,000 robotic prostatectomies, said, "Although multi-port robotic prostatectomy is currently the standard of care in urology, single port robotic surgery could be the next frontier in urology and other surgical disciplines. It was exciting for me to use Titan Medical's SPORT system at Florida Hospital Nicholson Center. The technological capabilities of the SPORT system are very encouraging and the early success in establishing feasibility is an important step in the right direction."

About Florida Hospital Nicholson Center

For more than a decade, the Florida Hospital Nicholson Center has trained more than 50,000 physicians from around the globe on leading-edge clinical and surgical techniques. Utilizing state-of-the-art surgical suites and labs, plus advanced medical simulation robotics and learning centers, medical professionals can acquire and advance their skills in a highly collaborative surgical learning environment.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on research and development through to the planned commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company is currently developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system. The SPORT Surgical System is comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. With the SPORT Surgical System, the Company aims to pursue a broad set of surgical indications, including general abdominal, gynecologic and urologic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

