Titan Medical to Hold Business Update Conference Call on November 13, 2017

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - November 06, 2017) - Titan Medical Inc. ("Titan" or the " Company") (TSX: TMD) ( OTCQB : TITXF), a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"), announces that management will host a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to provide a business update on Titan Medical's SPORT Surgical System.

To access the conference call, the dial-in numbers are (866) 595-8403 (U.S. and Canada toll free), and (706) 758-9979 (International). All listeners should provide the operator with the following conference ID: 4898477.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available through November 19, 2017 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada toll free), (404) 537-3406 (International). All listeners should provide the operator with the following conference ID: 4898477. The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of time at www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Titan Medical Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on research and development through to the planned commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company is currently developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system. The SPORT Surgical System is comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. With the SPORT Surgical System, the Company aims to pursue a broad set of surgical indications, including general abdominal, gynecologic and urologic procedures.

