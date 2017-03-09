Titan Medical to Present at 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14

Company to Webcast Management Presentation

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Titan Medical, Inc. (TSX: TMD) ( OTCQX : TITXF), a medical device company focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), today announced that David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, will present an overview of the Company at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference. Mr. McNally's presentation will take place on March 14th at 4:30pm PDT and will be webcast live from the Company's website. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only.

The webcast of the presentation can be viewed by going to the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://www.titanmedicalinc.com/investors. For more information about the conference, please visit http://www.roth.com.

About Titan Medical Inc.

Titan Medical Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on research and development through to the planned commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery ("MIS"). The Company is currently developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system. The SPORT Surgical System is comprised of a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures, and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. With the SPORT Surgical System, the Company aims to pursue a broad set of surgical indications, including general abdominal, gynecologic and urologic procedures. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titanmedicalinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which reflect the current expectations of management of the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements, including with respect to the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, reflect management's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2016 (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.