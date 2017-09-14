Titanium Transportation Group Recognized on 2017 PROFIT 500 with Five-Year Revenue Growth of 331%

BOLTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce the Company has been included in the 29th annual PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business. This is the ninth consecutive year the Company has been included and in this year's list, Titanium is ranked 197th with five-year revenue growth of 331%.

Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the PROFIT 500 profiles the country's most successful growth companies. A joint venture between Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the PROFIT 500 is published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.

"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada-and the world-needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, 1,300 trailers and 500 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for nine consecutive years.

About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

