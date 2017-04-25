Titanium Transportation Group Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Results

BOLTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TTR) is pleased to announce that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 via news release on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 after market closes.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and investors with Ted Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of the conference call:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time North America dial-in number: 1-877-291-4570 International dial-in number: 1-647-788-4919

A replay of the conference call can be accessed until midnight on May 24, 2017.

Details of the replay:

North America dial-in number: 1-800-585-8367 International dial-in number: 1-416-621-4642 Conference ID: 13634432

