Titus Welliver, Amy Aquino and Henrik Bastin to Kick Off Season Three of 'Bosch' with Advance USO Screening at Edwards Air Force Base

Trio to tour military units, participate in a private Q&A and treat airmen and their families with an exclusive sneak peek at the Amazon original series

WHAT:

USO Screening of Season 3 of Amazon's Original Series "Bosch"

WHO:

Actor Titus Welliver

Actress Amy Aquino

"Bosch" Executive Producer Henrik Bastin

WHEN:

Mon., April 10, 2017

ACTIVITIES TIME Tour of Benefield Anechoic Facility 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tour of 412th Security Forces Squadron 12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. USO Meet & Greet @ Base Library 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. USO Q&A @ Base Theater 4:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. USO Screening of "Bosch" 4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. USO Meet & Greet @ Base Theater 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. USO Mini Presser @ Base Theater 6:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

NOTE:

The above USO activities are open to all visiting media. Media wishing to attend the USO screening event must RSVP to Edwards Air Force Base Public Affairs Office no later than 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 6. To RSVP, please call (661) 277-6082 or (661) 277-3510. All media visitors must have current vehicle registration and proof of insurance upon entry.

WHERE:

Edwards Air Force Base

California

WHY:

Actors Titus Welliver and Amy Aquino will kick off Season 3 of their hit show "Bosch" -- Amazon's longest-running original drama series -- with a daylong USO screening event at Edwards Air Force Base on April 10. The USO visit will range from airmen-led tours of military units and a series of meets-and-greets with military families to a private Q&A and an exclusive peak into this year's cop drama. Joining Welliver and Aquino onsite will be "Bosch" Executive Producer Henrik Bastin. This trip marks the group's first official USO tour.

Season 3 of "Bosch" will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories starting April 21. Due to the show's strong fan base and international appeal, the series has already been picked up for Season 4. The series is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company, and is based on Michael Connelly's best-selling crime novels.

Season 3 of "Bosch" follows Detective Harry Bosch, played by Welliver ("Lost"), as he juggles the everyday responsibilities of being a single father with being a tenacious cop who struggles to dispense justice in an imperfect system. Bosch, his colleague Lt. Grace Billets -- played by Amy Aquino ("Being Human") -- and others take on his most formidable cases to date.

In addition to hosting a USO screening of "Bosch" and spending a day at Edwards, Amazon is helping the USO -- the Force Behind the Forces -- strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country. You can learn more about what it means to join the USO as a Force Behind the Forces by visiting USO.org/force or by sending a message of support at USO.org/messages.

QUOTE:

Attributed to Henrik Bastin:

"We are all so excited to participate in our very first USO tour and spend some time with our troops and military families stationed at Edwards. We all feel incredibly blessed to do what we do each day, and are truly honored for the opportunity. We just hope they enjoy our visit as much as we do."

