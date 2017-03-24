Tiziana Life Sciences PLC: Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Equity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Tiziana Life Sciences PLC ( AIM : TILS)

AIM: TILS

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC

("Tiziana" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants & Issue of Equity

London, 24 March 2017 - Tiziana Life Sciences plc (AIM: TILS, the "Company"), the clinical stage biotechnology company focused on targeted drugs to treat diseases in oncology and immunology, announces that it has received a notification from warrant holders to exercise warrants over 1,789,524 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of 32p per share, providing the Company with gross proceeds of £572,648. All "B" series warrants have now been exercised.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the 1,789,524 new ordinary shares to trading on AIM. Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 30 March 2017. The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

The Company's issued share capital comprises 96,182,925 ordinary shares of 3p each. The Company has outstanding convertible loan notes in the principal amount of £12,969,219 convertible into new ordinary shares at conversion prices ranging from 24p to £1.50.

The Company has granted options over a total of 13,830,902 ordinary shares of which 4,855,000 are vested at exercise prices between 15p and 57p per share and 8,945,902 remain subject to vesting conditions (at potential exercise prices ranging from 15p to £1.925 per share). In addition warrants to subscribe for a total of 4,239,403 ordinary shares at exercise prices between 50p and £2.50 are outstanding.

Therefore the fully diluted issued share capital of the Company is 138,915,522 ordinary shares (assuming all convertible loan notes, options and warrants, vested and unvested, exercised and exercisable, were converted).

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules that treat human disease in oncology and immunology.

The Company is focused on its lead compound, milciclib, a molecule which blocks the action of specific enzymes called cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) involved in cell division as well as a number of other protein kinases. Milciclib is currently completing phase II clinical trials for thymic carcinoma in patients previously treated with chemotherapy and preparing and IND to enroll patients in an exploratory trial in Hepatic Cellular Carcinoma (HCC).

The Company is also in clinical development of foralumab. Foralumab is the only fully human engineered anti-human CD3 antibody in clinical development. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable.

Tiziana Life Sciences' clinical development teams are working on its Bcl-3 candidate; which has a prominent role in the metastasis of mammary cancers, and has elucidated the mechanism of Bcl-3 action to be a regulator of cancer cell motility and has also determined that Bcl-3 inhibition suppresses cell motility in triple-negative, HER-2-positive PR- and ER-positive breast cancer sub-types, suggesting that Bcl-3 may be a master regulator of this metastatic property not only in aggressive breast cancers, but across the clinical spectrum of breast disease. The Company is preparing the IND package with the intention of progressing to clinical trials this year.

For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com

Contacts: