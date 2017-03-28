TM Forum Reveals Finalists for TM Forum Excellence Awards 2017

TM Forum Recognizes the World's Leading Service and Solution Providers for Innovations that Accelerate Digital Business Transformation

MORRISTOWN, NJ--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - TM Forum, the global industry association for digital business, today announced the finalists for the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2017. The Excellence Awards recognize the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, cross-industry partnering and collaboration, and product and services innovation.

The Excellence Award recipients are determined by an independent and impartial judging panel comprised of leading industry and subject matter experts. Each entry is reviewed by the panel in detail, initially identifying the finalists in each category, and then through analysis and debate, voting on the winners in each category.

TM Forum will announce the winners of the 2017 Excellence Awards during the VIP Gala Dinner at TM Forum Live! on Monday, May 15 in Nice, France. Winners will also receive recognition during the opening keynote session at TM Forum Live! on Tuesday, May 16.

"My sincere congratulations to all the finalists of the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2017," said Nik Willetts, acting CEO, TM Forum. "As every industry grapples with the challenges of how to deliver true digital business transformation, it is great to see such a diverse set of companies -- large and small -- at the cutting edge, pushing the industry forward and utilizing the Forum's collaborative open innovation platform to do so -- with quantifiable results."

The 2017 Excellence Awards Finalists are:

Digital Service Innovator of the Year Award

This award is made to the company or organization which has made the most significant and innovative contribution to advancing the digital revolution in society.

Huawei - Digital Service Transformation in Emerging Markets

- Digital Service Transformation in Emerging Markets ItsOn - ItsOn Platform

- ItsOn Platform Prodapt North America - Connected Officer Solution

- Connected Officer Solution Reliance Jio Infocomm - Acquiring 90 Million Customers in 4 Months

Smart Service Provider - Business Transformation of the Year Award

This award recognizes the communications, digital infrastructure or media service provider which has made the greatest strides in transforming to a low cost, agile and customer-centric operating model.

Bharti Airtel - Airtel Digital Acquisition

- Airtel Digital Acquisition Tata Consultancy Services - The Journey Towards Being More Agile, Efficient and Data Driven

- The Journey Towards Being More Agile, Efficient and Data Driven Verizon / Ericsson - Growing Virtualized Managed Network Services with Dynamic Orchestration

- Growing Virtualized Managed Network Services with Dynamic Orchestration Vlocity / Salesforce.com - Transforming the Customer Experience for Leading Pay TV Provider

Smart City Innovator of the Year Award

The promise of a 'smart city' is rapidly becoming a reality and gathering momentum around the globe. This award recognizes the most innovative breakthrough in the ability to share assets or data between cities to improve the lives of citizens, and which can have widespread adoption and relevance across the world.

BT Group / Agile Fractal Grid / BearingPoint / IBM / San Bernard Electric Cooperative / City of Celina, TX - Agile Fractal Grid Smart Cities

- Agile Fractal Grid Smart Cities Tech Mahindra - Community Action Platform for Energy (CAPE)

- Community Action Platform for Energy (CAPE) The Open University / BT Group / Milton Keynes Council - MK: Smart - Building a Future City Data Hub

- MK: Smart - Building a Future City Data Hub ZTE Corporation - Easy to Park in Szentendre, Smart Roadside Parking

Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Customer Centricity Award

This award recognizes the company which has made an outstanding and innovative contribution to accelerating the use and adoption of data analytics within the communications industry. Achievements can include enabling new levels of customer experience, supporting new Internet of Everything business models, enabling new levels of security, privacy and trust, or driving new service provider revenue. The award can be for a product, service, concept, or idea which will inspire wide adoption.

Bharti Airtel - India's First Open Network by Airtel

- India's First Open Network by Airtel Huawei / Telefónica - Re-enabling Customer Usage and Service Experience Optimization for Encrypted Traffic

- Re-enabling Customer Usage and Service Experience Optimization for Encrypted Traffic Salesforce.com / Vlocity - Salesforce & Vlocity Customer-Centric Platform of Engagement

- Salesforce & Vlocity Customer-Centric Platform of Engagement Sterlite Tech - Elitecore - Elitecore BSS with Digital Commerce & Customer Management (DCCM) Platform

- Elitecore BSS with Digital Commerce & Customer Management (DCCM) Platform Virgin Media - Omni-Channel Prospect Management - The Digital Transformation of Consumer Sales

Outstanding Contribution to Enabling Improved Business Agility Award

This award recognizes the company which has made an outstanding and innovative contribution to improving the business agility of its customers (measured in terms of improved time-to-market, the ability to rapidly respond to market demand or opportunity, etc.).

Ciena Corporation - Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO)

- Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) CSG International - CSG Managed Services for Agile Wholesale Billing

- CSG Managed Services for Agile Wholesale Billing Ethio Telecom - TM Forum's Business Process Framework & Career Development Leads to Record Growth Across Ethio Telecom

- TM Forum's Business Process Framework & Career Development Leads to Record Growth Across Ethio Telecom Hewlett-Packard Enterprise - Achieving Service Agility with HPE Innovation for Hybrid Service Operations at Swisscom

- Achieving Service Agility with HPE Innovation for Hybrid Service Operations at Swisscom Huawei / China Mobile - Digital Operational Agility Transformation using BES

- Digital Operational Agility Transformation using BES Netcracker - Maximizing the B2B Revenue Opportunity with SDN/NFV

Open Digital Ecosystem Platform of the Year Award

The digital business revolution is driving the growth of complex business-to-business (B2B) relationships trading across a complex value fabric. To support such digital ecosystems, sophisticated platforms for digital business are emerging. This award is given to the company who is shaping the market, and in particular, driving open approaches to digital ecosystems.

Amdocs - Amdocs Enterprise: Open Digital Platform for B2B2X

- Amdocs Enterprise: Open Digital Platform for B2B2X Huawei / China Mobile - Enable Ecosystem Differentiation Through Digital API Exposure Platform

- Enable Ecosystem Differentiation Through Digital API Exposure Platform Netcracker - Powering the Pan-European SDN/NFV Revolution

- Powering the Pan-European SDN/NFV Revolution Orange - Orange Usage of TM Forum Open APIs for APIzation of IT

- Orange Usage of TM Forum Open APIs for APIzation of IT Salesforce.com - Salesforce Cloud Platform

- Salesforce Cloud Platform ZTEsoft - When Telco Meets Energy

Further details on each of the finalist entries will be available during TM Forum Live! -- May 15-18 in Nice, France -- and on TM Forum's Inform channel at http://inform.tmforum.org.

