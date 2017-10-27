TMAC Resources Announces Final Sizing of C$20.4MM Public Equity Offering

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) -

TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX:TMR) ("TMAC" or the "Company") announces today that it has sized an offering (the "Public Offering") of 2,907,360 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of C$7.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$20,351,520. The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the Offering Price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 6% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Public Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets. The Public Offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2017 and is subject to TMAC receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

TMAC directors and officers will be participating in the Public Offering for a minimum of C$2,000,000.

Concurrent with the Public Offering, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") and Newmont Mining Corporation ("Newmont") will complete a private placement (the "Private Placement") at the Offering Price pursuant to which they will purchase 2,179,232 Common Shares (C$15,254,624) and 2,056,266 Common Shares (C$14,393,862), respectively. RCF and Newmont have also agreed to increase the size of their subscription in the Private Placement by the same proportion as the amount of the Over-Allotment Option that is exercised by the Underwriters.

The net proceeds of the Public Offering and the Private Placement will be used for the continued ramp up of the processing plant, continued advancement of the Hope Bay belt and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Québec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC holds a 100% interest in Hope Bay located in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut, Canada. TMAC is an emerging gold producer with the Doris mine pouring first gold in the first quarter of 2017 and achieving commercial production in the second quarter of 2017. The Madrid and Boston properties are expected to commence production in 2020 and 2022, respectively. The Company has an experienced, expert board of directors combined with exploration, development and operating teams with extensive track records of discovering, developing and operating high grade, profitable underground mines. TMAC's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol TMR.

